Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Celtics, Nuggets, Others Interested in Davis Bertans

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard was sincere in his comments last month about his intentions to re-sign sharpshooting forward Davis Bertans this summer, but that hasn’t stopped teams from showing interest ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

In addition to the Sixers, Hawks and Lakers, the Celtics and Nuggets have emerged as suitors for Bertans’ services, NBC Sports Washington has learned. Bertans, 27, has enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent from three on 8.6 attempts per game.

Source: Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Report: Frank Kaminsky III Out Indefinitely with Right Patella Stress Fracture

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Phoenix Suns forward/center Frank Kaminsky III will be sidelined indefinitely with a right patella stress fracture. There is no timetable set for his return and he will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. Updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.

Source: Phoenix Suns

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Kevin Porter Jr. Out Two Weeks with Left Knee Sprain

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

STATUS UPDATE: G/F @kevinporterjr will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks after suffering a left knee sprain vs. Minnesota.

Source: Cleveland Cavaliers on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Cavaliers to Waive Alfonzo McKinnie, Tyler Cook

Basketball Insiders

Published

7 mins ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

The Cavaliers plan to waive swingman Alfonzo McKinnie, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Cleveland will explore possibilities of re-signing McKinnie if he clears waivers.


Cavaliers are waiving undrafted rookie F Tyler Cook, league sources tell ESPN.

Source: Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now