Sources: Celtics, Nuggets, Others Interested in Davis Bertans

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard was sincere in his comments last month about his intentions to re-sign sharpshooting forward Davis Bertans this summer, but that hasn’t stopped teams from showing interest ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

In addition to the Sixers, Hawks and Lakers, the Celtics and Nuggets have emerged as suitors for Bertans’ services, NBC Sports Washington has learned. Bertans, 27, has enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent from three on 8.6 attempts per game.

Source: Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington