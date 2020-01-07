Headlines
Sources: Celtics, Nuggets, Others Interested in Davis Bertans
Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard was sincere in his comments last month about his intentions to re-sign sharpshooting forward Davis Bertans this summer, but that hasn’t stopped teams from showing interest ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.
In addition to the Sixers, Hawks and Lakers, the Celtics and Nuggets have emerged as suitors for Bertans’ services, NBC Sports Washington has learned. Bertans, 27, has enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent from three on 8.6 attempts per game.
Headlines
Report: Frank Kaminsky III Out Indefinitely with Right Patella Stress Fracture
Phoenix Suns forward/center Frank Kaminsky III will be sidelined indefinitely with a right patella stress fracture. There is no timetable set for his return and he will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. Updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.
Source: Phoenix Suns
Headlines
Report: Kevin Porter Jr. Out Two Weeks with Left Knee Sprain
STATUS UPDATE: G/F @kevinporterjr will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks after suffering a left knee sprain vs. Minnesota.
STATUS UPDATE: G/F @kevinporterjr will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks after suffering a left knee sprain vs. Minnesota.
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 6, 2020
Source: Cleveland Cavaliers on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Cavaliers to Waive Alfonzo McKinnie, Tyler Cook
The Cavaliers plan to waive swingman Alfonzo McKinnie, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Cleveland will explore possibilities of re-signing McKinnie if he clears waivers.
The Cavaliers plan to waive swingman Alfonzo McKinnie, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Cleveland will explore possibilities of re-signing McKinnie if he clears waivers.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2020
Cavaliers are waiving undrafted rookie F Tyler Cook, league sources tell ESPN.
Cavaliers are waiving undrafted rookie F Tyler Cook, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2020
Source: Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter