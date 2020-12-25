Headlines
Sources: James Harden Adds Celtics, Trail Blazers to List of ‘preferred’ Trade Destinations
James Harden’s holiday wish list has grown longer yet again, it seems. Such is life when you’re a disgruntled NBA star who’s hoping Santa leaves a trade of your liking under the tree this year.
Sources told The Athletic that the Houston Rockets guard has recently deemed the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers among his preferred destinations. Brooklyn and Philadelphia were the first teams to receive that distinction back in mid-December, followed by Miami and Milwaukee being added in the weeks thereafter.
Report: Cody Zeller Expected to Miss Time with Fractured Left Hand
Charlotte Hornets starting center Cody Zeller was diagnosed with a fractured left hand in the second half of a 121-114 season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
It’s unclear how serious the injury is for Zeller, who missed just two games with injury last season after two injury-ravaged seasons.
Report: Markelle Fultz, Magic Agree to Extension
Markelle Fultz has agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with Orlando, his agent Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN.
Report: Jonathan Isaac, Magic Agree to Extension
Jonathan Isaac has agreed to a four-year, $80M extension with the Orlando Magic, his agent Jeff Wechsler tells ESPN.
