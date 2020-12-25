Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: James Harden Adds Celtics, Trail Blazers to List of ‘preferred’ Trade Destinations

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

James Harden’s holiday wish list has grown longer yet again, it seems. Such is life when you’re a disgruntled NBA star who’s hoping Santa leaves a trade of your liking under the tree this year.

Sources told The Athletic that the Houston Rockets guard has recently deemed the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers among his preferred destinations. Brooklyn and Philadelphia were the first teams to receive that distinction back in mid-December, followed by Miami and Milwaukee being added in the weeks thereafter.

Source: Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Report: Cody Zeller Expected to Miss Time with Fractured Left Hand

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

December 24, 2020

By

Charlotte Hornets starting center Cody Zeller was diagnosed with a fractured left hand in the second half of a 121-114 season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s unclear how serious the injury is for Zeller, who missed just two games with injury last season after two injury-ravaged seasons.

Source: Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Markelle Fultz, Magic Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

December 22, 2020

By

Markelle Fultz has agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with Orlando, his agent Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Jonathan Isaac, Magic Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

December 22, 2020

By

Jonathan Isaac has agreed to a four-year, $80M extension with the Orlando Magic, his agent Jeff Wechsler tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now