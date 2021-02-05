Headlines
Sources: Christian Wood Could See ‘extended’ Absence with Right Ankle Injury
The Rockets are concerned that star center Christian Wood could be sidelined for an extended period after injuring his right ankle for the second time in a span of less than three weeks, sources told ESPN.
“It didn’t look great,” coach Stephen Silas said. “It was unfortunate.”
The Rockets are concerned that star center Christian Wood could be sidelined for an extended period after injuring his right ankle for the second time in a span of less than three weeks, sources told ESPN.
“It didn’t look great,” coach Stephen Silas said. “It was unfortunate.”
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 5, 2021
Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Avery Bradley Out Three-to-Four Weeks with Strained Right Calf
Tough injury news for the Heat: Guard Avery Bradley will miss 3-to-4 weeks with a strained right calf, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Tough injury news for the Heat: Guard Avery Bradley will miss 3-to-4 weeks with a strained right calf, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Kevon Looney Out Two Weeks with Left Ankle Sprain
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney, who suffered a left ankle sprain during last night’s game against the Boston Celtics, underwent an MRI last night. The MRI confirmed the sprain. Looney will be re-evaluated in two (2) weeks.
Source: Golden State Warriors
Headlines
Report: George Hill Out Four Weeks with Right Thumb Injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that guard George Hill underwent a minor procedure today to address a mallet finger injury of his right thumb.
In 14 games (all starts) this season, Hill is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists per contest on 50.8 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three and 84.0 percent from the line in 26.3 minutes per game.
Hill will be reevaluated in four weeks. The procedure was performed by Steve Shin at the Kerlen-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, Calif.
Source: Oklahoma City Thunder