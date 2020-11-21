Connect with us

Sources: Christian Wood, Rockets Agree to Deal

Free agent F Christian Wood has agreed to a three-year, $41M deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Wes Matthews, Lakers Agree to Deal

November 20, 2020

Free agent Wes Matthews plans to sign with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.


Wes Matthews is signing a one-year, $3.6M deal with the LA Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Rodney Hood, Trail Blazers Agree to Deal

November 20, 2020

Free agent F Rodney Hood is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-year, $21M deal, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Report: Malik Beasley, Timberwolves Agree to Deal

November 20, 2020

Restricted free agent Malik Beasley (@Mbeasy5) has agreed to a four-year, $60M deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agent Brian Jungreis told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

