Sources: CJ McCollum Out Four Weeks with Fractured Left Foot

Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum has a fractured left foot and will miss an extended period of time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Portland Trail Blazers say CJ McCollum will be re-evaluated in four weeks with a small hairline fracture to the lateral cuneiform in his left foot and a mid-foot sprain.

Source: Shams Charania and Chris Haynes on Twitter