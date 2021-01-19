Headlines
Sources: CJ McCollum Out Four Weeks with Fractured Left Foot
Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum has a fractured left foot and will miss an extended period of time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum has a fractured left foot and will miss an extended period of time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers say CJ McCollum will be re-evaluated in four weeks with a small hairline fracture to the lateral cuneiform in his left foot and a mid-foot sprain.
Portland Trail Blazers say CJ McCollum will be re-evaluated in four weeks with a small hairline fracture to the lateral cuneiform in his left foot and a mid-foot sprain.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 19, 2021
Source: Shams Charania and Chris Haynes on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Rockets Want Three Second-Round Picks for PJ Tucker in Trade
And how about P.J. Tucker? Numerous teams have already inquired about the stout versatile defender, and league sources say Houston is currently demanding three second-round draft picks for the upcoming unrestricted free agent.
Source: Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer
Headlines
Sources: Cavaliers Expected to Trade or Release Kevin Porter Jr.
Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to be traded or released following an outburst Friday in the Cavs locker room, The Athletic has learned from several sources with direct knowledge of the events.
Porter, 20, who has not played this season due to personal issues, grew angry when he entered the locker room and realized the team gave his old locker to Taurean Prince, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade Wednesday.
Sources said Porter, whose locker was moved to the wall where the younger, end-of-bench players reside, began yelling and at one point threw food.
Source: Jason Lloyd, Joe Vardon, Shams Charania and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic
Headlines
Report: CJ McCollum Out One Week with Left Foot Sprain
As for [CJ] McCollum, [Terry] Stotts also said prior to Monday’s game that his sprained left foot would be reevaluated in a week. The 6-3 guard was playing arguably the best basketball of his career prior to the injury, averaging 26.7 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from three, 5.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes per game.
Source: Portland Trail Blazers