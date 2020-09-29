Headlines
Sources: Clippers Fire Doc Rivers, Interested in Tyronn Lue, Jeff Van Gundy
Coach Doc Rivers is out with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2020
Sources: Names that will come up to replace fired Doc Rivers; Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue, who supposed to interview for Philadelphia 76ers job this week, and Jeff Van Gundy.
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) September 28, 2020
Source: Brad Turner and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: 76ers’ Ownership Want Mike D’Antoni as Next Head Coach
Sources have been saying for weeks that the job is [Mike] D’Antoni’s to turn down. They say he’s the guy the ownership group wants. One source even said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job.
Headlines
Sources: Jerami Grant Expected to Decline Player Option
Jerami Grant wants to be back with the Denver Nuggets next season. Whether that happens may be up to Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.
Grant, who is expected to opt out of his player option, according to a league source, made himself invaluable throughout the Nuggets’ postseason run. When the Nuggets traded a first-round pick last summer for Grant, they hoped he’d provide the defensive versatility that he ultimately did.
Source: Mike Singer of the Denver Post
Headlines
Sources: Dell Demps to Join Jazz Coaching Staff
Former New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps has agreed to join the Utah Jazz as an assistant coach, reuniting with Quin Snyder, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 25, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter