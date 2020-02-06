Connect with us

Sources: Clippers, Knicks, Wizards Agree to Three-Team Trade

Basketball Insiders

Published

16 seconds ago

on

The Clippers, Knicks and Wizards have agreed to a three-team trade that will land Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards, Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick to the Knicks.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: Wizards Trying to Acquire Jerome Robinson

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

As at @realtuffjuice noted, Washington Wizards trying to acquire guard Jerome Robinson from the Clippers, source confirmed. Trying to work out money issues.

Source: Brad Turner on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Nuggets, Wizards Agree To Jordan McRae-Shabazz Napier Swap

Basketball Insiders

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Source: Candace Buckner on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Timberwolves Trade Gorgui Dieng to Grizzlies

Basketball Insiders

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Minnesota has joined the Miami-Memphis deal — and will trade Gorgui Dieng for James Johnson, league source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

NBA Team Salaries

