Sources: Clippers Plan to Sign Joakim Noah for Rest of Season

Memphis is the likely destination for Anthony Tolliver when the league’s transaction window opens Tuesday, league sources say, but Tolliver has attracted interest from multiple teams Tolliver’s 10-day with the Grizzlies was expiring just as the NBA season was suspended March 11 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 20, 2020

