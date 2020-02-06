Headlines
Sources: Clippers ‘remain in hot pursuit’ of Marcus Morris
Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Clippers remain in hot pursuit of New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Timberwolves Acquire D’Angelo Russell from Warriors
Golden State has agreed to trade D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves too.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Timberwolves 2021 pick protected to No. 3, and becomes unprotected in 2022, per sources. Minnesota kept pushing for Russell, who it has wanted since summer free agency and finally got the point guard Gerssson Rosas imagined pairing with KAT. https://t.co/kfDNvsdBHX
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Derrick Walton Jr. Traded To Hawks
Clippers are trading G Derrick Walton Jr., to the Atlanta Hawks for cash, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Sources: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Rockets Check In On Tristan Thompson, Can’t Find Deal That Works
Yahoo Sources: Houston did its due diligence on Cleveland center Tristan Thompson, but are unable to get to his number to make a trade work. If Thompson makes it past deadline, a buyout is not an option.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020
Sources: Chris Haynes on Twitter