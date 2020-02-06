Connect with us

Sources: Clippers to Waive Isaiah Thomas

Basketball Insiders

Published

57 seconds ago

on

The Clippers will not be keeping Isaiah Thomas, acquired today from Washington in three-team deal with Knicks that brought Marcus Morris to LA and send Moe Harkless/picks to NYC, per league source.

Source: David Aldridge on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Pistons to Waive Tim Frazier

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Detroit is waiving guard Tim Frazier, league source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: 76ers to Waive Trey Burke

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Sources: Philadelphia is waiving guard Trey Burke.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Lakers Favorites to Sign Darren Collison, Interested in JR Smith

Basketball Insiders

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

The Lakers are expected to give free-agent guard JR Smith a post-trade deadline audition (perhaps as soon as next week) and remain favorites to sign Darren Collison if Collison elects to make a comeback to the NBA — in addition to potential pickups on the buyout market

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

