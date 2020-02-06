Sources: Clippers to Waive Isaiah Thomas

The Lakers are expected to give free-agent guard JR Smith a post-trade deadline audition (perhaps as soon as next week) and remain favorites to sign Darren Collison if Collison elects to make a comeback to the NBA — in addition to potential pickups on the buyout market

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter