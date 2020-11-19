Sources: Clippers, Nets, Pistons Agree to Three-Team Deal

With the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select Cole Anthony from North Carolina.

Orlando was desperate for a scoring punch beyond Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier, and one of the draft’s best on that end just dropped into their lap. In Anthony, the Magic have an extremely smart offensive mind, one that knows where to be and how to get his shot.

Anthony, at 6-foot-3, has good size for a scoring guard and possesses a solid jumper. The Magic already have Markelle Fultz in the fold as their potential lead guard, but there’s no hurt in having a solid potential sixth man of the year right behind him as a backup.

Orlando has some bigger decisions to make this offseason, like whether to run it back or start fresh, but from where they were picking, getting a microwave scorer was a wise move.