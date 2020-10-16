Sources: Clippers, Tyronn Lue Agree to Deal

Ty Lue has agreed to a five-year deal to become the next head coach of the LA Clippers, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The Clippers and Lue’s representative in the contract talks, Andy Miller, completed negotiations on a deal Thursday afternoon, sources said.

The Clippers’ search landed on Lue based upon a confidence that his championship pedigree and playoff successes as a head coach in Cleveland, as well as his strong ability to communicate with players, will resonate within a franchise that underachieved in the 2019-2020 season.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN