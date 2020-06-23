Headlines
Sources: Corey Brewer, Kings Agree to Deal
Free agent Corey Brewer plans to sign a deal with the Sacramento Kings during NBA’s transaction window, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Brewer chose the Kings over multiple potential offers.
Free agent Corey Brewer plans to sign a deal with the Sacramento Kings during NBA’s transaction window, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Brewer chose the Kings over multiple potential offers.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Davis Bertans, Trevor Ariza Opt Out of NBA Restart
Reporting with @TimBontemps: Washington Wizards F Davis Bertans has decided to sit out the Orlando restart, sources tell ESPN. Bertans is entering free agency off of his most productive NBA season – with two ACL injuries in his past.
Reporting with @TimBontemps: Washington Wizards F Davis Bertans has decided to sit out the Orlando restart, sources tell ESPN. Bertans is entering free agency off of his most productive NBA season – with two ACL injuries in his past.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2020
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza is opting-out of participation in the NBA’s Orlando restart of the season, committing instead to a one-month visitation window with his young son, sources tell ESPN.
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza is opting-out of participation in the NBA’s Orlando restart of the season, committing instead to a one-month visitation window with his young son, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Knicks to Interview Jason Kidd for Head Coach
The Knicks have requested and received permission to interview the Lakers’ Jason Kidd for their head coaching vacancy, @NYTSports has learned
The Knicks have requested and received permission to interview the Lakers’ Jason Kidd for their head coaching vacancy, @NYTSports has learned
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 22, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Clippers Plan to Sign Joakim Noah for Rest of Season
Joakim Noah and the Clippers plan for him to sign a rest of season deal next week, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Current 10-day contracts, including Noah, expire on June 23.
Joakim Noah and the Clippers plan for him to sign a rest of season deal next week, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Current 10-day contracts, including Noah, expire on June 23.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter