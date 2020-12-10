Sources: Courtney Lee, Mavericks Agree to Deal, to Waive J.J. Barea

Pau Gasol is working toward what he hopes will be an NBA comeback and a spot on Spain’s Olympic team in Tokyo, the six-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion told ESPN on Wednesday.

Gasol, 40, has identified the Los Angeles Lakers as one of his dream destinations.

“There is meaning and history there,” said Gasol, who won titles with the Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010. “I’m not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother [Marc] is there, even more special. But I’m not in a position now to be very demanding. I don’t have 10 offers on the table.”