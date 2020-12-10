Headlines
Sources: Courtney Lee, Mavericks Agree to Deal, to Waive J.J. Barea
The Dallas Mavericks plan to release veteran point guard and fan favorite J.J. Barea, sources told ESPN.
The Mavs plan to sign Courtney Lee to replace Barea on the training camp roster, according to sources.
Source: Tim MacMahon of ESPN
Headlines
Report: Pau Gasol Attempting NBA Comeback
Pau Gasol is working toward what he hopes will be an NBA comeback and a spot on Spain’s Olympic team in Tokyo, the six-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion told ESPN on Wednesday.
Gasol, 40, has identified the Los Angeles Lakers as one of his dream destinations.
“There is meaning and history there,” said Gasol, who won titles with the Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010. “I’m not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother [Marc] is there, even more special. But I’m not in a position now to be very demanding. I don’t have 10 offers on the table.”
Headlines
Sources: James Harden ‘open’ to Trade to 76ers, Other Contenders
James Harden indicated to the Houston Rockets before training camp that he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or possibly other contenders, sources told ESPN.
Harden previously requested to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets to form a superteam with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
After it was clear there was no traction in talks with the Nets, Harden expressed to the Rockets that he would be agreeable if a trade with the 76ers materialized, sources said. Harden also indicated that other teams could fit his criteria for a preferred destination, a source said.
Headlines
Report: Monte Morris, Nuggets Agree to Extension
Denver Nuggets G Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27M extension, his agent Ron Shade tells ESPN.
Denver Nuggets G Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27M extension, his agent Ron Shade tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter