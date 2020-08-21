Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Damian Lillard Suffers Dislocated Left Index Finger, ‘optimistic’ for Game 3

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

Damian Lillard (left index finger dislocation) will not return. X-rays are negative.

Initial signs are optimistic for Damian Lillard to play vs. Lakers in Game 3 on Saturday, per sources.

Source: Portland Trail Blazers and Shams Charania on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Adam Silver: NBA ‘likely to delay’ Start of 2020-2021 Season

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league is likely to delay its previously planned Dec. 1 start for the 2020-21 season in the hope of getting paying fans back into arenas.

Though the NBA bubble environment in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, has been a success, Silver said the league is not focusing on reinstating another quarantined campus for next season.

“I’d say Dec. 1, now that we’re working through this season, is feeling a little bit early to me,” Silver told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols before the NBA draft lottery on Thursday night.

Source: Brian Windhorst of ESPN

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Timberwolves Win 2020 Draft Lottery

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

The Minnesota Timberwolves tonight won NBA Draft Lottery 2020 presented by State Farm®, which was conducted at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey. The Timberwolves will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, Oct. 16.

Source: NBA

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Joe Harris Leaves NBA Bubble for Personal Matter

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Nets’ Joe Harris has left the NBA Campus in Orlando due to a non-medical personal matter.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now