Headlines
Sources: Damian Lillard Suffers Dislocated Left Index Finger, ‘optimistic’ for Game 3
Damian Lillard (left index finger dislocation) will not return. X-rays are negative.
Damian Lillard (left index finger dislocation) will not return. X-rays are negative.
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 21, 2020
Initial signs are optimistic for Damian Lillard to play vs. Lakers in Game 3 on Saturday, per sources.
Initial signs are optimistic for Damian Lillard to play vs. Lakers in Game 3 on Saturday, per sources. https://t.co/7b67mC1yax
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 21, 2020
Source: Portland Trail Blazers and Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Adam Silver: NBA ‘likely to delay’ Start of 2020-2021 Season
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league is likely to delay its previously planned Dec. 1 start for the 2020-21 season in the hope of getting paying fans back into arenas.
Though the NBA bubble environment in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, has been a success, Silver said the league is not focusing on reinstating another quarantined campus for next season.
“I’d say Dec. 1, now that we’re working through this season, is feeling a little bit early to me,” Silver told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols before the NBA draft lottery on Thursday night.
Source: Brian Windhorst of ESPN
Headlines
Report: Timberwolves Win 2020 Draft Lottery
The Minnesota Timberwolves tonight won NBA Draft Lottery 2020 presented by State Farm®, which was conducted at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey. The Timberwolves will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, Oct. 16.
Source: NBA
Headlines
Report: Joe Harris Leaves NBA Bubble for Personal Matter
Nets’ Joe Harris has left the NBA Campus in Orlando due to a non-medical personal matter.
Nets’ Joe Harris has left the NBA Campus in Orlando due to a non-medical personal matter.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 19, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter