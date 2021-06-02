Headlines
Sources: Danny Ainge to Resign, Celtics to Name Brad Stevens President of Basketball Operations
Danny Ainge is expected to step down as President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Brad Stevens is expected to assume a more prominent front office role with the team.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021
Boston head coach Brad Stevens is planning to transition from his current role into becoming the new head of basketball ops. of the Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic
Danny Ainge plans to resign from his role as Celtics President, sources said.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2021
Brad Stevens is moving from his head coaching role to leading the Celtics basketball operations — and Stevens will lead the search for the Celtics‘ new head coach, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Jason Kidd, Lloyd Pierce Expected to Be Candidates for Celtics’ Head Coach
Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce are expected to be head-coaching candidates for the Boston Celtics, league sources tell @YahooSports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 2, 2021
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Report: Dwane Casey, Pistons Agree to Extension
The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team and head coach Dwane Casey have reached agreement on a contract extension through the 2023-24 NBA season. Per team policy, terms were not disclosed.
Source: Detroit Pistons
Report: Victor Oladipo to Undergo Season Ending Surgery on Right Quad Tendon
UPDATE: Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time.
— x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 12, 2021
Source: Miami HEAT on Twitter