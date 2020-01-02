Headlines
Sources: Darren Collinson Considering NBA Return, Interested in Lakers, Clippers
Story filed to ESPN: After a stunning retirement prior to free agency, veteran guard Darren Collison is considering a February return to the NBA – with the Lakers and Clippers emerging as his two preferred destinations.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 1, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Tristan Thompson Generating ‘plenty of interest’ on Trade Market
Shortly after the Cavs and Jazz agreed to a deal involving Jordan Clarkson, who has given Utah the expected scoring pop off the bench, teams around the NBA have set their sights on other trade targets. [Tristan] Thompson is generating plenty of interest from playoff contenders around the league, sources tell cleveland.com. But he’s just one of many names popping up in rumors, especially with the widespread belief that the Cavs are planning to sell off veterans for more draft picks and young assets — just as they did in acquiring Dante Exum and a pair of second-rounders for Clarkson.
Source: Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com
Sources: Patrick Beverley Expected to Miss Time with Right Wrist Sprain
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is expected to miss a few games with his right wrist sprain, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 31, 2019
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Dewayne Dedmon: ‘I would like to be traded’
Kings center Dewayne Dedmon didn’t hold back while discussing his desire to get out of Sacramento less than six months after signing a three-year, $40 million contract with the Kings.
Dedmon confirmed he wants to be traded in an interview with The Sacramento Bee before Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, saying he feels unappreciated and would prefer to play for a team that will utilize his unique skill set.
“I would like to be traded,” Dedmon told The Bee, speaking publicly about his trade request for the first time. “I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”