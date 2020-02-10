Sources: Darren Collison to Remain Retired

Veteran guard Darren Collison has decided that he won’t return to the NBA this season and plans to stay retired, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Clippers had been courting him, but Collison has informed teams that the timing isn’t right for him.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter