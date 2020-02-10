Headlines
Sources: Darren Collison to Remain Retired
Veteran guard Darren Collison has decided that he won’t return to the NBA this season and plans to stay retired, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Clippers had been courting him, but Collison has informed teams that the timing isn’t right for him.
Veteran guard Darren Collison has decided that he won’t return to the NBA this season and plans to stay retired, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Clippers had been courting him, but Collison has informed teams that the timing isn’t right for him.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Grizzlies to Waive Dion Waiters
The Grizzlies have waived guard Dion Waiters, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Waiters will receive his pay for the remainder of this season and $12.6M in 2020-21.
The Grizzlies have waived guard Dion Waiters, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Waiters will receive his pay for the remainder of this season and $12.6M in 2020-21.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Suns to Waive Tyler Johnson
The Phoenix Suns are waiving guard Tyler Johnson, league sources tell ESPN. He will become an unrestricted agent upon clearing waivers. That will open up a roster spot for Suns.
The Phoenix Suns are waiving guard Tyler Johnson, league sources tell ESPN. He will become an unrestricted agent upon clearing waivers. That will open up a roster spot for Suns.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Hornets to Buyout Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Mavericks Interested
Reporting with @espn_macmahon: Charlotte is finalizing a contract buyout with F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Dallas has emerged as a possible destination once MKG clears waivers.
Reporting with @espn_macmahon: Charlotte is finalizing a contract buyout with F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Dallas has emerged as a possible destination once MKG clears waivers.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter