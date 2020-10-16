Headlines
Sources: Daryl Morey to Step Down as Rockets’ General Manager
ESPN Sources: Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Clippers, Tyronn Lue Agree to Deal
Ty Lue has agreed to a five-year deal to become the next head coach of the LA Clippers, sources told ESPN on Thursday.
The Clippers and Lue’s representative in the contract talks, Andy Miller, completed negotiations on a deal Thursday afternoon, sources said.
The Clippers’ search landed on Lue based upon a confidence that his championship pedigree and playoff successes as a head coach in Cleveland, as well as his strong ability to communicate with players, will resonate within a franchise that underachieved in the 2019-2020 season.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Sources: Anthony Davis to Opt Out, Re-Sign with Lakers
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Expected to Decline Player Option
Lakers swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope emerged as a crucial starter in the NBA restart, averaging 10.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range overall and scoring 48 points in the last three Finals games. After establishing himself as a key player heading into next season, Caldwell-Pope is expected to decline his $8.5 million player option, sources said. There’s significant mutual interest between Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers, but there will be some external suitors. A team such as Atlanta — searching for productive veterans around All-Star Trae Young — could emerge with interest.
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
