Headlines
Sources: Dave Joerger ‘strong contender’ for Pacers Next Head Coach
Pacers are meeting candidates this week and next, a roster of interviews that so far has included former Grizzlies/Kings coach Dave Joerger and Pelicans assistant Chris Finch, sources tell ESPN. Joerger is a strong contender in process. Chauncey Billups gets a sit-down soon too.
Pacers are meeting candidates this week and next, a roster of interviews that so far has included former Grizzlies/Kings coach Dave Joerger and Pelicans assistant Chris Finch, sources tell ESPN. Joerger is a strong contender in process. Chauncey Billups gets a sit-down soon too.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Buddy Hield ‘has soured’ on Luke Walton as Kings’ Head Coach
As the old saying goes, “You used to be the homie, but now you act like you don’t know me.”
This time last year, you wouldn’t have guessed Buddy Hield would be so cool on Kings coach Luke Walton. Hield wasn’t a big fan of former Kings coach Dave Joerger, but through that, there was a level of respect which was evident, given Hield was having the best season of his career in 2018-19, Joerger’s last season. Joerger was fired by the Kings, who cited his fractured relationships with multiple players and the front office as reasons for his departure. Hield praised Walton and his communication skills, which most players have said are better than Joerger’s.
But for Hield, things have changed. According to league sources, Hield has soured on Walton to the point he will not answer his coach’s phone calls. Messages to Hield’s agent, Brandon Rosenthal, and Walton were not returned.
Source: Jason Jones of The Athletic
Headlines
Sources: Doc Rivers, 76ers Agree to Deal
After a rapid courtship and negotiation, Doc Rivers has reached agreement on a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN.
After a rapid courtship and negotiation, Doc Rivers has reached agreement on a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020
Doc Rivers-Philadelphia 76ers coaching agreement: Five-year deal, sources say.
Doc Rivers-Philadelphia 76ers coaching agreement: Five-year deal, sources say.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charnia on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Hawks, Suns Pistons Interested in Jerami Grant
Whenever NBA free agency starts, the Nuggets are expected to have competition in retaining versatile forward Jerami Grant.
At least three other teams are expected to have interest in luring Grant from the Nuggets, according to two league sources.
Those three teams are the Atlanta Hawks, the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons. Only a handful of teams will have cap space, including those three. It’s always possible a team like Orlando makes a trade and create the requisite space to go after Grant.
Source: Mike Singer of the Denver Post