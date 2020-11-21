Connect with us

Sources: De’Aaron Fox, Kings Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 hours ago

on

Sacramento Kings young star De’Aaron Fox has agreed to a five-year, $163M maximum extension, with clause to reach the $195.6M super max, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Deal negotiated by his agent @chrisgaston_
of @FamFirstSports.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Pat Connaughton to Re-Sign with Bucks

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Free agent G Pat Connaughton has agreed to a two-year, $8.3M deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @excelsm_bball tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Pacers ‘preferred destination’ for Gordon Hayward, Knicks ‘in the hunt’

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Indiana remains Gordon Hayward’s preferred destination, league sources say, which requires a sign-and-trade with the Celtics to net the former Butler star a deal estimated in the four-year, $100 million range


The Knicks remain in the Hayward hunt with salary-cap space, league sources say, but have held firm on lower figures than Indiana’s

Hayward has a huge admirer in Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks, I’m told, have shown some willingness tonight to go beyond an initial two-year offer

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Jakob Poeltl to Re-Sign with Spurs

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Free agent Jakob Poeltl is finalizing a three-year, near $27M deal to return to San Antonio, agents Mike Tellem, Aaron Mintz and Steven Heumann tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

