Sources: DeAndre Bembry, Raptros Agree to Deal

Mini 💣: Former Hawks’ SF DeAndre’ Bembry has agreed to a two-year, $4 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, per sources.

Mini 💣: Former Hawks’ SF DeAndre’ Bembry has agreed to a two-year, $4 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter