Sources: DeAndre Bembry, Raptros Agree to Deal
Mini 💣: Former Hawks’ SF DeAndre’ Bembry has agreed to a two-year, $4 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Report: Bryn Forbes, Bucks Agree to Deal
Free agent guard Bryn Forbes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Miwaukee Bucks, his agent Mike Lindeman of @excelsm tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Harry Giles, Trail Blazers Agree to Deal
Free agent Harry Giles has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Willie Cauley-Stein, Mavericks Agree to Deal
Free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a two-year, $8.2M deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
