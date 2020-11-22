Headlines
Sources: De’Anthony Melton, Grizzlies Agree to Deal
Restricted free agent De’Anthony Melton has agreed to four-year, $35M deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Restricted free agent De’Anthony Melton has agreed to four-year, $35M deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Clippers, Lakers Interested in Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka
The Clippers have joined the race for free-agent big men Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, league sources say
Gasol is considered the more realistic target given the fierce competition for Ibaka headed by Toronto and Brooklyn
The Clippers have joined the race for free-agent big men Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, league sources say
Gasol is considered the more realistic target given the fierce competition for Ibaka headed by Toronto and Brooklyn
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020
The Lakers also seek one more big man, league sources say, but they face much tougher financial constraints in the chase for Gasol after signing Montrezl Harrell away from the Clippers and re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
The Lakers also seek one more big man, league sources say, but they face much tougher financial constraints in the chase for Gasol after signing Montrezl Harrell away from the Clippers and re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Gordon Hayward Sign-and-Trade ‘still being discussed’ by Celtics, Hornets
Per multiple league sources, a Celtics/Hornets sign-and-trade involving Gordon Hayward is still being discussed.
Per multiple league sources, a Celtics/Hornets sign-and-trade involving Gordon Hayward is still being discussed.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 22, 2020
Source: Adam Himmelsbach on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Hornets to Waive, Stretch Nic Batum
The Charlotte Hornets need stars, and to add one they will lop off the biggest salary on the roster.
Free agent forward Gordon Hayward has come to terms with the Hornets on a 4-year, $120 million deal. Per an NBA source, the Hornets will create enough cap space to sign Hayward by waiving Nic Batum. The Hornets will then use the NBA’s stretch provision to spread cap implications of Batum’s $27 million salary over three years.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Hornets’ agreement with Hayward on Saturday afternoon.
Trending Now
-
Legacy2 days ago
Looking For A Few Great Voices!
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Multiple Teams Preparing Sign-and-Trade Offers for Davis Bertans
-
Headlines1 week ago
Sources: Spurs Interested in Trading LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Lakers Expected to Target Serge Ibaka in Free Agency