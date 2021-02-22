Headlines
Sources: DeMarcus Cousins, Rockets to Part Ways
The Houston Rockets and center DeMarcus Cousins are planning to part ways in coming days, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Houston wants to go smaller, younger in frontcourt when Christian Wood returns and this allows Cousins to find an opportunity elsewhere.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Timberwolves Dismiss Ryan Saunders
The Minnesota Timberwolves have dismissed coach Ryan Saunders, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Hawks Seeking ‘lottery-level pick’ for John Collins
As our Sam Amick reported, the [Atlanta] Hawks have shown a willingness to listen to offers on John Collins. Collins is an integral part of the Hawks’ core, averaging 18.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point land. Atlanta has so far sought a high first-round, lottery-level pick if it is to move Collins, sources said.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Andre Drummond
For the [Toronto] Raptors, a deal structure could include several contracts to reach Drummond’s $28.7 million salary this season, and it could involve multiple other teams. Such a deal could take a while to come together. The Raptors are currently starting Aron Baynes at center. While Toronto has expressed trade interest, several other teams, such as Brooklyn [Nets] and Dallas [Mavericks], would have interest in [Andre] Drummond via buyout, sources said. The [Cleveland] Cavaliers have been in the postseason hunt in the Eastern Conference, so it is unclear how open the franchise would be toward a buyout after the trade deadline should the team be in the playoff hunt, but the franchise has certainly acknowledged Drummond’s likely desire to be on a contending team. A buyout is clearly not the preference.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic