Headlines
Sources: DeMarre Carroll, Spurs Agree to Buyout, to Sign with Rockets
San Antonio and forward DeMarre Carroll have agreed to a contract buyout, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Houston is a frontrunner to sign Carroll once he clears waivers, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020
Forward DeMarre Carroll intends to sign with the Houston Rockets after he clears waivers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 17, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Jeff Green, Rockets Agree to Deal
Veteran forward Jeff Green has agreed to sign with the Rockets, league sources tell ESPN. Green averaged 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 30 games with the Jazz this season.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 17, 2020
Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter
Sources: John Beilein Not Expected to Remain Cavaliers Head Coach Beyond Season
Cavaliers coach John Beilein is not expected to remain as head coach beyond the end of the season, league and team sources have told The Athletic. The terms of the separation, and the exact timing of it, are not yet known, but momentum is building toward his exit.
Several factors have come into play around the Cavaliers and Beilein in regard to his job position leading to the potential end of his tenure before the end of the five-year contract he signed in May — including the team’s on- and off-court struggles and the personal toll his son’s resignation at Niagara University has taken on him — league sources said.
Patrick Beilein resigned from Niagara in October under tumultuous circumstances without having coached a single game. That situation has had an impact on John throughout his first season in Cleveland, according to sources. Beilein has never truly adjusted or felt comfortable since making the move to the NBA, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
Source: Shams Charania, Kelsey Russo and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic
Sources: Devin Booker to Replace Damian Lillard in All-Star Game, Three-Point Contest
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard on Team LeBron in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. Booker will also replace Lillard in the 2020 MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the United Center.
Booker has earned his first NBA All-Star selection in his fifth season, becoming the Suns’ first All-Star since Steve Nash in the 2011-12 season. The 6-5 guard is averaging 26.4 points (10th in NBA), 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds while posting career highs in field goal percentage (49.6) and free throw percentage (92.0).
Source: NBA