Sources: Derrick Walton Jr. Traded To Hawks
Clippers are trading G Derrick Walton Jr., to the Atlanta Hawks for cash, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Sources: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Clippers to Waive Isaiah Thomas
The Clippers will not be keeping Isaiah Thomas, acquired today from Washington in three-team deal with Knicks that brought Marcus Morris to LA and send Moe Harkless/picks to NYC, per league source.
— David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 6, 2020
Source: David Aldridge on Twitter
Sources: Pistons to Waive Tim Frazier
Detroit is waiving guard Tim Frazier, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: 76ers to Waive Trey Burke
Sources: Philadelphia is waiving guard Trey Burke.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter