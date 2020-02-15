Headlines
Sources: Devin Booker to Replace Damian Lillard in All-Star Game, Three-Point Contest
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard on Team LeBron in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. Booker will also replace Lillard in the 2020 MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the United Center.
Booker has earned his first NBA All-Star selection in his fifth season, becoming the Suns’ first All-Star since Steve Nash in the 2011-12 season. The 6-5 guard is averaging 26.4 points (10th in NBA), 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds while posting career highs in field goal percentage (49.6) and free throw percentage (92.0).
Source: NBA
Sources: Damian Lillard Out One-to-Two Weeks with Groin Strain
Yahoo Sources: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent an MRI and it confirmed a groin strain with a 1-2 week recovery period
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 14, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Sources: Magic ‘tried hard’ to Trade Aaron Gordon Before Deadline
Golden State was among the teams with whom the Magic discussed a [Aaron] Gordon trade. So were the Timberwolves. Those two wound up making the most significant trade of the deadline period, swapping D’Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins. Orlando had been interested in Russell last summer when he was a restricted free agent.
There was chatter, too, involving the Suns. But Gordon, the No. 4 pick of the 2014 draft, is still with the Magic. Perhaps not for long — executives around the league expect that Gordon will be back on the trade block in the offseason, too.
As one source told Heavy.com, “They were trying, and they tried hard to get something done with him at the deadline. All that gets brought back into focus once the season is over and you have a good idea what the market is for him.”
Source: Sean Deveney of Heavy.com
Report: Celtics to Retire Kevin Garnett’s Jersey
The Boston Celtics announced tonight that Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Nominee and 2007-08 NBA Champion Kevin Garnett’s number 5 will be retired, joining other Celtics legends to receive the team’s ultimate honor. Garnett’s number will be elevated to the TD Garden rafters during the 2020-21 season.
“I’m honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics,” said Garnett. “I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic Nation!”
Source: Boston Celtics