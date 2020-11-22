Connect with us

Sources: DJ Augustin, Bucks Agree to Deal

6 hours ago

Free agent guard DJ Augustin has agreed to a three-year, $21M deal with Milwaukee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Clippers, Lakers Interested in Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka

5 hours ago

November 21, 2020

The Clippers have joined the race for free-agent big men Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, league sources say

Gasol is considered the more realistic target given the fierce competition for Ibaka headed by Toronto and Brooklyn

The Lakers also seek one more big man, league sources say, but they face much tougher financial constraints in the chase for Gasol after signing Montrezl Harrell away from the Clippers and re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Sources: Gordon Hayward Sign-and-Trade ‘still being discussed’ by Celtics, Hornets

6 hours ago

November 21, 2020

Per multiple league sources, a Celtics/Hornets sign-and-trade involving Gordon Hayward is still being discussed.

Source: Adam Himmelsbach on Twitter

Sources: Hornets to Waive, Stretch Nic Batum

6 hours ago

November 21, 2020

The Charlotte Hornets need stars, and to add one they will lop off the biggest salary on the roster.

Free agent forward Gordon Hayward has come to terms with the Hornets on a 4-year, $120 million deal. Per an NBA source, the Hornets will create enough cap space to sign Hayward by waiving Nic Batum. The Hornets will then use the NBA’s stretch provision to spread cap implications of Batum’s $27 million salary over three years.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Hornets’ agreement with Hayward on Saturday afternoon.

Source: Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer

