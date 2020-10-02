Headlines
Sources: Doc Rivers, 76ers Agree to Deal
After a rapid courtship and negotiation, Doc Rivers has reached agreement on a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020
Doc Rivers-Philadelphia 76ers coaching agreement: Five-year deal, sources say.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charnia on Twitter
Sources: Hawks, Suns Pistons Interested in Jerami Grant
Whenever NBA free agency starts, the Nuggets are expected to have competition in retaining versatile forward Jerami Grant.
At least three other teams are expected to have interest in luring Grant from the Nuggets, according to two league sources.
Those three teams are the Atlanta Hawks, the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons. Only a handful of teams will have cap space, including those three. It’s always possible a team like Orlando makes a trade and create the requisite space to go after Grant.
Source: Mike Singer of the Denver Post
Sources: Goran Dragic Suffers Torn Left Plantar Fascia, Not Ruled Out for NBA Finals
Miami’s Goran Dragic has suffered a plantar tear of left foot, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020
Dragic has been able to put pressure on his left foot and hasn’t ruled out returning to play in the NBA Finals, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Doc Rivers to Meet with 76ers
Former Clippers coach Doc Rivers will meet with the 76ers in the Philadelphia area, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 30, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter