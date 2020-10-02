Connect with us

Sources: Doc Rivers, 76ers Agree to Deal

44 seconds ago

After a rapid courtship and negotiation, Doc Rivers has reached agreement on a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN.


Doc Rivers-Philadelphia 76ers coaching agreement: Five-year deal, sources say.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charnia on Twitter

Sources: Hawks, Suns Pistons Interested in Jerami Grant

4 mins ago

October 2, 2020

Whenever NBA free agency starts, the Nuggets are expected to have competition in retaining versatile forward Jerami Grant.

At least three other teams are expected to have interest in luring Grant from the Nuggets, according to two league sources.

Those three teams are the Atlanta Hawks, the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons. Only a handful of teams will have cap space, including those three. It’s always possible a team like Orlando makes a trade and create the requisite space to go after Grant.

Source: Mike Singer of the Denver Post

Sources: Goran Dragic Suffers Torn Left Plantar Fascia, Not Ruled Out for NBA Finals

1 day ago

October 1, 2020

Miami’s Goran Dragic has suffered a plantar tear of left foot, source tells ESPN.


Dragic has been able to put pressure on his left foot and hasn’t ruled out returning to play in the NBA Finals, source tells ESPN.


Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Doc Rivers to Meet with 76ers

1 day ago

October 1, 2020

Former Clippers coach Doc Rivers will meet with the 76ers in the Philadelphia area, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

NBA Team Salaries

