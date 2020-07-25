Connect with us

Sources: Domantas Sabonis Suffers ‘significant’ Foot Injury

3 hours ago

Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis has a signficant foot injury and will leave the Orlando bubble to seek treatment from a specialist, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Jason Kidd a ‘frontrunner’ for Knicks’ Head Coach Job

3 hours ago

July 25, 2020

The Knicks coaching search is at a crossroads and turning messy. Stalled contract negotiations with Tom Thibodeau, the favorite for months, has elevated Jason Kidd to a frontrunner, the Daily News has learned.

Kidd, a brilliant Hall of Fame player, is viewed by the Knicks as a conduit to attracting stars, and his relationship with 2021 free agent Giannis Antetokounmpo is a boost. But there are also people in the organization who are skeptical of his coaching ability following underwhelming stints in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. As a result, the Kidd hire would come with the caveat of the front office picking at least some of his assistant coaches, according to a source.

Source: Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News

Sources: Marvin Bagley to Miss Rest of Season with Right Foot Injury

3 days ago

July 22, 2020

Sources tell me and @ShamsCharania that the Kings’ Marvin Bagley will be held out of the NBA’s restart in Orlando due to his right foot injury.

Source: Sam Amick on Twitter

Report: Justise Winslow to Miss Rest of Season with Hip Injury

3 days ago

July 22, 2020

The Memphis Grizzlies today provided the following medical update on Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow:

During Monday’s practice, Justise Winslow fell after absorbing contact during an intra-squad scrimmage. Medical evaluation revealed a hip injury, which will cause him to miss the rest of the season.

Winslow is expected to make a full recovery.

Source: Memphis Grizzlies

