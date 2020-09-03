Headlines
Sources: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz to Finalize Max Extension at Start of Free Agency
Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports
Headlines
Report: Jonathan Isaac Expected to Miss 2020-21 Season
Magic President Jeff Weltman ends all doubt, if any existed: “We will not have Jonathan Isaac next season.”
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 31, 2020
Source: Tim Reynolds on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Brandon Ingram Voted NBA Most Improved Player
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been named the 2019-20 Kia NBA Most Improved Player, the NBA announced today.
A first-time NBA All-Star selection in his fourth season, the 22-year-old Ingram becomes the first player to win the Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award with New Orleans. The annual award is designed to honor an up-and-coming player who has made a dramatic improvement from the previous season or seasons.
Source: NBA
Headlines
Report: Kristaps Porzingis Ruled Out for Remainder of First Round with Right Meniscus Tear
Mavs‘ Kristaps Porzingis has a meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss remainder of series.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
