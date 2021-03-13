Connect with us

Sources: Eric Gordon Expected to Miss Four-to-Six Weeks with Strained Groin

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

The reeling Houston Rockets suffered another blow on Friday, losing guard Eric Gordon for four to six weeks with a strained groin, sources told ESPN.

Gordon suffered the injury in a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, the franchise’s 14th consecutive this season. He’s averaging 17.8 points for the Rockets, who dropped to 11-24 and 14th in the Western Conference.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

