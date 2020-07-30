Headlines
Sources: Eric Gordon Out Two Weeks with Left Ankle Sprain
Rockets guard Eric Gordon is expected to miss approximately two weeks with left ankle sprain, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Report: Tyus Jones Out One Week with Knee Injury
Medical update: @memgrizz guard Tyus Jones has knee soreness and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.
— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) July 29, 2020
Source: Memphis Grizzlies on Twitter
Sources: Tom Thibodeau, Knicks Finalizing Five-Year Deal
The New York Knicks and Tom Thibodeau are finalizing a five-year deal to make him the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Domantas Sabonis Suffers ‘significant’ Foot Injury
Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis has a signficant foot injury and will leave the Orlando bubble to seek treatment from a specialist, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
