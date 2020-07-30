Connect with us

Sources: Eric Gordon Out Two Weeks with Left Ankle Sprain

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

Rockets guard Eric Gordon is expected to miss approximately two weeks with left ankle sprain, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Report: Tyus Jones Out One Week with Knee Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Medical update: @memgrizz guard Tyus Jones has knee soreness and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.

Source: Memphis Grizzlies on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Tom Thibodeau, Knicks Finalizing Five-Year Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 days ago

on

July 26, 2020

By

The New York Knicks and Tom Thibodeau are finalizing a five-year deal to make him the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

 

Headlines

Sources: Domantas Sabonis Suffers ‘significant’ Foot Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 days ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis has a signficant foot injury and will leave the Orlando bubble to seek treatment from a specialist, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

