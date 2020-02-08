Sources: Evan Turner, Timberwolves Discussing Buyout

Evan Turner did not attend Wolves press conference today. Both sides discussing a buyout. Wolves are going young. The vet Turner would like to play for a contender, so the options are being explored.

Source: Jon Krawczynski on Twitter