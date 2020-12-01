Headlines
Sources: Gerald Green, Rockets Agree to Deal
Source: Gerald Green has agreed to a one-year, nonguaranteed deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Rockets. Green, a Houston native and fan favorite, will try to make the team during camp after missing last season due to a broken foot.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 30, 2020
Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter
Report: Jared Dudley, Lakers Agree to Deal
Free agent G Jared Dudley has agreed to a 1-year, $2.6M deal to return to the Lakers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells me and @ZachLowe_NBA.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 30, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Celtics, Hornets Agree to Gordon Hayward Sign-and-Trade
We have traded Gordon Hayward and 2 future second round draft picks to the @hornets in exchange for a conditional future second round draft pick. The sign-and-trade agreement also creates a trade exception for Boston.
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 29, 2020
Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter
Sources: Hornets to Waive Nic Batum, Expected to Sign with Clippers
The Charlotte Hornets are waiving forward Nicolas Batum, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2020
Nicolas Batum plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter