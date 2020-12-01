Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Gerald Green, Rockets Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

7 hours ago

on

Source: Gerald Green has agreed to a one-year, nonguaranteed deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Rockets. Green, a Houston native and fan favorite, will try to make the team during camp after missing last season due to a broken foot.

Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Report: Jared Dudley, Lakers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

Free agent G Jared Dudley has agreed to a 1-year, $2.6M deal to return to the Lakers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells me and @ZachLowe_NBA.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Celtics, Hornets Agree to Gordon Hayward Sign-and-Trade

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

November 29, 2020

By

We have traded Gordon Hayward and 2 future second round draft picks to the @hornets in exchange for a conditional future second round draft pick. The sign-and-trade agreement also creates a trade exception for Boston.

Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Hornets to Waive Nic Batum, Expected to Sign with Clippers

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

November 29, 2020

By

The Charlotte Hornets are waiving forward Nicolas Batum, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.


Nicolas Batum plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now