Sources: Giannis Antetokounmpo Suspended One Game

CJ McCollum had a rough night from the field for the Trail Blazers Tuesday, but he’s playing with a serious injury.

Sources told NBC Sports Northwest prior to the game that McCollum has been playing with a L3 vertebral transverse process fracture (non-displaced) since last Thursday. In layman’s terms, he has a fracture in his lower back. He has played three games since the injury.

Source: Dwight Jaynes of NPC Sports Northwest