Sources: Glen Taylor to Explore Sale of Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are for sale.
Billionaire owner Glen Taylor has retained The Raine Group to sell the franchise he’s owned since 1994. There are several parties who have bid on the team, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. A deal could be completed within a month, one of the people said.
Taylor issued a statement confirming The Rain Group’s involvement in the sale.
“I was recently approached by The Raine Group to discuss the future of our franchise. From the time I bought the team in 1994, I have always wanted what’s best for our fans and will entertain opportunities on the evolution of the Timberwolves and Lynx ownership structure,” the statement said.
Source: Scott Soshnick of Sportico
Sources: NBA Move Draft Lottery to August 20
Sources: NBA teams have been informed of new calendar date:
2020 Draft lottery: Aug. 20 — up from previous Aug. 25.
2020 Draft remains Oct. 16.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: ‘Growing belief’ Victor Oladipo May Play in NBA Restart
There is growing belief Pacers star Victor Oladipo will attempt to play in the NBA’s restarted season after multiple strong team practices in Orlando, sources inside the bubble tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Report: Rajon Rondo Out Six-to-Eight Weeks with Fractured Right Thumb
Rajon Rondo sustained a fracture to his right thumb during Sunday evening’s practice in Orlando. He will undergo surgery to repair the fracture this week and is expected to return to full basketball activities in 6 to 8 weeks.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 13, 2020
Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter