Headlines
Sources: Glenn Robinson III, Kings Agree to Deal
Glenn Robinson III and the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a deal, a league source told @hoopshype.
Glenn Robinson III and the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a deal, a league source told @hoopshype.
— Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 30, 2020
Source: Michael Scotto on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Celtics, Hornets Agree to Gordon Hayward Sign-and-Trade
We have traded Gordon Hayward and 2 future second round draft picks to the @hornets in exchange for a conditional future second round draft pick. The sign-and-trade agreement also creates a trade exception for Boston.
We have traded Gordon Hayward and 2 future second round draft picks to the @hornets in exchange for a conditional future second round draft pick. The sign-and-trade agreement also creates a trade exception for Boston.
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 29, 2020
Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Hornets to Waive Nic Batum, Expected to Sign with Clippers
The Charlotte Hornets are waiving forward Nicolas Batum, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
The Charlotte Hornets are waiving forward Nicolas Batum, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2020
Nicolas Batum plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Nicolas Batum plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Glenn Robinson III
The Kings are one of four teams showing the most significant interest in free agent small forward Glenn Robinson III, league sources told The Sacramento Bee. McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox have been forthright and diligent throughout the process in talks between the two sides, sources said.
The most likely suitors at this point appear to be the Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, sources said. The Kings could be looking for depth on the wing after they declined to match Bogdan Bogdanovic’s offer from the Atlanta Hawks.