Sources: Glenn Robinson III, Kings Agree to Deal

9 hours ago

Glenn Robinson III and the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a deal, a league source told @hoopshype.

Source: Michael Scotto on Twitter

Report: Celtics, Hornets Agree to Gordon Hayward Sign-and-Trade

9 hours ago

November 29, 2020

We have traded Gordon Hayward and 2 future second round draft picks to the @hornets in exchange for a conditional future second round draft pick. The sign-and-trade agreement also creates a trade exception for Boston.

Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter

Sources: Hornets to Waive Nic Batum, Expected to Sign with Clippers

9 hours ago

November 29, 2020

The Charlotte Hornets are waiving forward Nicolas Batum, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.


Nicolas Batum plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Glenn Robinson III

1 day ago

November 28, 2020

The Kings are one of four teams showing the most significant interest in free agent small forward Glenn Robinson III, league sources told The Sacramento Bee. McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox have been forthright and diligent throughout the process in talks between the two sides, sources said.

The most likely suitors at this point appear to be the Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, sources said. The Kings could be looking for depth on the wing after they declined to match Bogdan Bogdanovic’s offer from the Atlanta Hawks.

Source: Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee

