Sources: Gordon Hayward to Decline Player Option

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

Celtics’ Gordon Hayward has opted out of his $34M deal for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: Jazz Trade Ed Davis to Knicks

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

The Utah Jazz have an agreement to trade Ed Davis to the New York Knicks, League Sources tell The Athletic

Source: Tony Jones on Twitter

The Utah Jazz are trading Ed Davis and two 2023 second-round picks to the New York Knicks, sources tell @WindhorstESPN and me.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Hawks Trade Dewayne Dedmon to Pistons

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Atlanta is trading Dewayne Dedmon to Detroit, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Detroit is trading Khyri Thomas and Tony Snell to Atlanta for Dewayne Dedmon, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: JaMychal Green to Decline Player Option

Basketball Insiders

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green has declined his $5M player option for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

NBA Team Salaries

