Sources: Gordon Hayward to Decline Player Option
Celtics’ Gordon Hayward has opted out of his $34M deal for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Jazz Trade Ed Davis to Knicks
The Utah Jazz have an agreement to trade Ed Davis to the New York Knicks, League Sources tell The Athletic
— Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) November 19, 2020
Source: Tony Jones on Twitter
The Utah Jazz are trading Ed Davis and two 2023 second-round picks to the New York Knicks, sources tell @WindhorstESPN and me.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Hawks Trade Dewayne Dedmon to Pistons
Atlanta is trading Dewayne Dedmon to Detroit, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Detroit is trading Khyri Thomas and Tony Snell to Atlanta for Dewayne Dedmon, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: JaMychal Green to Decline Player Option
Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green has declined his $5M player option for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
