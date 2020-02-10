Connect with us

Sources: Grizzlies to Waive Dion Waiters

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

The Grizzlies have waived guard Dion Waiters, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Waiters will receive his pay for the remainder of this season and $12.6M in 2020-21.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Suns to Waive Tyler Johnson

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

The Phoenix Suns are waiving guard Tyler Johnson, league sources tell ESPN. He will become an unrestricted agent upon clearing waivers. That will open up a roster spot for Suns.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Hornets to Buyout Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Mavericks Interested

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

Reporting with @espn_macmahon: Charlotte is finalizing a contract buyout with F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Dallas has emerged as a possible destination once MKG clears waivers.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Marvin Williams, Hornets Nearing Buyout, to Sign with Bucks

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Forward Marvin Williams is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell ESPN. Williams, 33, will become a free agent target for contending teams.

Forward Marvin Williams is planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after contract buyout from Charlotte, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter

