Headlines
Sources: Grizzlies to Waive Dion Waiters
The Grizzlies have waived guard Dion Waiters, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Waiters will receive his pay for the remainder of this season and $12.6M in 2020-21.
The Grizzlies have waived guard Dion Waiters, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Waiters will receive his pay for the remainder of this season and $12.6M in 2020-21.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Suns to Waive Tyler Johnson
The Phoenix Suns are waiving guard Tyler Johnson, league sources tell ESPN. He will become an unrestricted agent upon clearing waivers. That will open up a roster spot for Suns.
The Phoenix Suns are waiving guard Tyler Johnson, league sources tell ESPN. He will become an unrestricted agent upon clearing waivers. That will open up a roster spot for Suns.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Hornets to Buyout Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Mavericks Interested
Reporting with @espn_macmahon: Charlotte is finalizing a contract buyout with F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Dallas has emerged as a possible destination once MKG clears waivers.
Reporting with @espn_macmahon: Charlotte is finalizing a contract buyout with F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Dallas has emerged as a possible destination once MKG clears waivers.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Marvin Williams, Hornets Nearing Buyout, to Sign with Bucks
Forward Marvin Williams is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell ESPN. Williams, 33, will become a free agent target for contending teams.
Forward Marvin Williams is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell ESPN. Williams, 33, will become a free agent target for contending teams.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2020
Forward Marvin Williams is planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after contract buyout from Charlotte, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Forward Marvin Williams is planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after contract buyout from Charlotte, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter