Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: ‘Growing belief’ Victor Oladipo May Play in NBA Restart

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

There is growing belief Pacers star Victor Oladipo will attempt to play in the NBA’s restarted season after multiple strong team practices in Orlando, sources inside the bubble tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Report: Rajon Rondo Out Six-to-Eight Weeks with Fractured Right Thumb

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Rajon Rondo sustained a fracture to his right thumb during Sunday evening’s practice in Orlando. He will undergo surgery to repair the fracture this week and is expected to return to full basketball activities in 6 to 8 weeks.

Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Rajon Rondo Suffers ‘significant’ Hand Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo suffered a “significant” hand injury during practice on Sunday evening, sources told me and @malika_andrews. Rondo, 34, underwent medical evaluation on his hand and thumb, sources said, and the severity of the injury should be known Monday morning

Source: Dave McMenamin on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Lance Thomas, Nets Nearing Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

The Nets are close to a deal with ex-Knick Lance Thomas, per SNY sources. Brooklyn currently has 13 players on its roster, including recent additions of Jamal Crawford, Michael Beasley and Donta Hall.

Source: Ian Begley on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now