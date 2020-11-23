Sources: Harry Giles, Trail Blazers Agree to Deal

The Magic have applied for a disabled player exception worth $3,681,283 relative to Jonathan Isaac’s August knee injury, league sources tell @ShamsCharania and me. The exception can be used to sign someone to a one-year contract or acquire someone in the final year of a contract.

The Magic have applied for a disabled player exception worth $3,681,283 relative to Jonathan Isaac’s August knee injury, league sources tell @ShamsCharania and me. The exception can be used to sign someone to a one-year contract or acquire someone in the final year of a contract. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) November 22, 2020

Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter