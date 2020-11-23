Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Harry Giles, Trail Blazers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Free agent Harry Giles has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Willie Cauley-Stein, Mavericks Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a two-year, $8.2M deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Bismack Biyombo, Hornets Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Free agent center Bismack Biyombo has reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Magic Apply for Disabled Player Exception for Jonathan Isaac

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

The Magic have applied for a disabled player exception worth $3,681,283 relative to Jonathan Isaac’s August knee injury, league sources tell @ShamsCharania and me. The exception can be used to sign someone to a one-year contract or acquire someone in the final year of a contract.

Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now