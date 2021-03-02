Sources: Hawks Fire Lloyd Pierce, Nate McMillan to Serve as Interim Head Coach

13-year NBA center Joakim Noah — a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year winner — is effectively retiring from basketball, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Plan is for the longtime Chicago star to eventually retire as a Bull.

