Sources: Hawks Fire Lloyd Pierce, Nate McMillan to Serve as Interim Head Coach
Atlanta has dismissed Lloyd Pierce as coach, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2021
ESPN Sources: Nate McMillan has accepted the interim head coaching job with the Hawks. McMillan has a 667-591 (.530) record in 16 seasons as head coach with Seattle, Portland and Indiana.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Joakim Noah to Retire
13-year NBA center Joakim Noah — a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year winner — is effectively retiring from basketball, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Plan is for the longtime Chicago star to eventually retire as a Bull.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Victor Oladipo Turned Down Extension from Rockets
Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo recently turned down a two-year, $45.2 million maximum contract extension, the most the franchise could offer him before the end of the regular season, sources told ESPN.
As expected, Oladipo is pursuing a longer-term deal, sources said, something that the collective bargaining agreement doesn’t allow the Rockets to offer him until the offseason.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Sources: Pistons, Multiple Teams Interested in Spencer Dinwiddie
The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have had interest in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie from the Nets, per SNY sources.
ESPN reported that the Nets are ‘shopping’ Dinwiddie, who is currently recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL.
It is unknown if Dinwiddie will be able to return this season. The Nets have said in the past that it would be unlikely.
Dinwiddie has a $12.3 million player option for 2021-22.
Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv