Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Hawks Fire Lloyd Pierce, Nate McMillan to Serve as Interim Head Coach

Basketball Insiders

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Atlanta has dismissed Lloyd Pierce as coach, sources tell ESPN.

ESPN Sources: Nate McMillan has accepted the interim head coaching job with the Hawks. McMillan has a 667-591 (.530) record in 16 seasons as head coach with Seattle, Portland and Indiana.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Joakim Noah to Retire

Basketball Insiders

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 1, 2021

By

13-year NBA center Joakim Noah — a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year winner — is effectively retiring from basketball, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Plan is for the longtime Chicago star to eventually retire as a Bull.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Victor Oladipo Turned Down Extension from Rockets

Basketball Insiders

Published

23 hours ago

on

February 28, 2021

By

Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo recently turned down a two-year, $45.2 million maximum contract extension, the most the franchise could offer him before the end of the regular season, sources told ESPN.

As expected, Oladipo is pursuing a longer-term deal, sources said, something that the collective bargaining agreement doesn’t allow the Rockets to offer him until the offseason.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Pistons, Multiple Teams Interested in Spencer Dinwiddie

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

February 27, 2021

By

The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have had interest in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie from the Nets, per SNY sources.

ESPN reported that the Nets are ‘shopping’ Dinwiddie, who is currently recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL.

It is unknown if Dinwiddie will be able to return this season. The Nets have said in the past that it would be unlikely.

Dinwiddie has a $12.3 million player option for 2021-22.

Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

ZigZagSport - Best Online Sportsbook & Casino

Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now