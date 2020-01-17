Headlines
Sources: Hawks No Longer Pursuing Andre Drummond, Interested in Steven Adams
The Atlanta Hawks are no longer engaging with the Detroit Pistons on a trade that would have landed them All-Star big man Andre Drummond, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
If the Hawks don’t address their center need by the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Drummond is expected to be one of their top targets in free agency, sources said.
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams is also on the Hawks’ radar and talks could potentially pick up steam as the deadline looms, sources said.
Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Robert Covington
Rival teams also say the market for forward Robert Covington has been heating up over recent days. Covington has become a coveted player, with his defensive prowess and outside shooting an ideal fit for most teams in the playoff hunt. Houston, Dallas and Philadelphia are among the teams that have expressed interest in him, but Minnesota is expected to drive a hard bargain, league sources said.
David Griffin: Zion Williamson Expected to Debut Jan. 22
Griffin: the anticipation is for Zion’s debut to be home on the 22nd.
— Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 15, 2020
Source: Andrew Lopez on Twitter
Sources: Hawks Expressed Interest in Jakob Poeltl
To improve [Trae] Young’s supporting cast, Atlanta has been linked to several centers in trade discussions this season, including All-Star Andre Drummond, Steven Adams and former Hawk Dewayne Dedmon.
Atlanta was interested in reacquiring Dedmon in a potential salary dump for Sacramento after he publicly demanded a trade from the Kings after being benched. The Hawks also expressed trade interest in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl earlier this season, Bleacher Report has learned.