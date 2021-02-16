Headlines
Sources: Hawks Seeking ‘lottery-level pick’ for John Collins
As our Sam Amick reported, the [Atlanta] Hawks have shown a willingness to listen to offers on John Collins. Collins is an integral part of the Hawks’ core, averaging 18.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point land. Atlanta has so far sought a high first-round, lottery-level pick if it is to move Collins, sources said.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Andre Drummond
For the [Toronto] Raptors, a deal structure could include several contracts to reach Drummond’s $28.7 million salary this season, and it could involve multiple other teams. Such a deal could take a while to come together. The Raptors are currently starting Aron Baynes at center. While Toronto has expressed trade interest, several other teams, such as Brooklyn [Nets] and Dallas [Mavericks], would have interest in [Andre] Drummond via buyout, sources said. The [Cleveland] Cavaliers have been in the postseason hunt in the Eastern Conference, so it is unclear how open the franchise would be toward a buyout after the trade deadline should the team be in the playoff hunt, but the franchise has certainly acknowledged Drummond’s likely desire to be on a contending team. A buyout is clearly not the preference.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Pistons Considering Potential Blake Griffin Buyout, Trade
Six-time NBA All-Star forward Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons have agreed that he will be out of the lineup until the franchise and his representatives work through a resolution on his playing future, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver told ESPN.
The Pistons will continue to pursue trade scenarios involving Griffin, and talks on a contract buyout with his agent, Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports, could eventually come into focus.
The Pistons are moving toward a rebuild under Weaver, and this gives the franchise a chance to play younger players as Griffin, 31, moves toward finding a role on a contending team.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Cavaliers Gauging Trade Market for Andre Drummond
The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer planning to play Andre Drummond as they work to trade the two-time All-Star center before the NBA’s March 25 deadline.
The Cavaliers are moving to make Jarrett Allen the franchise’s long-term starting center and believe it’s unfair to Drummond to limit his minutes as the organization transitions to Allen, sources told ESPN.
Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman discussed the move with Drummond and his agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, and decided together that Drummond would remain with the team but would no longer be active for games, sources said.
Cleveland is starting to gauge the trade market, but there are no serious ongoing discussions with any team, sources told ESPN.