Sources: Hawks, Several Teams Interested in Clint Capela

Reporting with @rick_bonnell, Mavericks are mulling whether to add a 3/4 defender. I’m told they have “kicked tires” on Charlotte’s Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Toronto’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, but purely exploratory at this point. Trade deadline is one week from today. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 31, 2020

Source: Brad Townsend on Twitter