Sources: Hawks Shopping No. 6 Overall Pick
The Hawks are shopping their first-round pick and intend to push for the playoffs, according to multiple league sources. Expect them to also be aggressive in free agency; the franchise wants to win now and capitalize on Trae Young’s emergence.
Source: Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer
Sources: Timberwolves Meet with LaMelo Ball
Projected No. 1 pick LaMelo Ball met with the Minnesota Timberwolves, owners of the top selection in the NBA draft, on Tuesday, a source told ESPN.
The meeting, conducted in Southern California, consisted of an interview and did not feature any basketball activity. It was attended by Gersson Rosas, the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations, and head coach Ryan Saunders, the source said.
Source: Jonathan Givony of ESPN
Sources: Knicks Open to Using Cap Space on ‘undesirable contracts’
A note on the offseason: several teams said the Knicks are open to using their cap space to take on undesirable contracts via trade, SNY has learned.
The Knicks would presumably acquire another draft pick and young player in this kind of trade. New York has the No. 8, No. 27 and No. 38 picks in the draft.
The idea of taking a bad contract into cap space could be one of several avenues the Knicks are considering this offseason. Depending on what they decide to do with the contract options for Bobby Portis, Wayne Ellington, Taj Gibson and Reggie Bullock, New York could have more than $60 million in cap room in the offseason.
Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv
Sources: 76ers, Daryl Morey in ‘advanced talks’ on Deal
The Philadelphia 76ers are in advanced talks on a deal to hire Daryl Morey to oversee the franchise’s basketball operations, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020
A deal is expected to be finalized in the next few days, and Sixers GM Elton Brand is expected to remain in his current position, sources said.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter