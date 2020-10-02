Sources: Hawks, Suns Pistons Interested in Jerami Grant

Whenever NBA free agency starts, the Nuggets are expected to have competition in retaining versatile forward Jerami Grant.

At least three other teams are expected to have interest in luring Grant from the Nuggets, according to two league sources.

Those three teams are the Atlanta Hawks, the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons. Only a handful of teams will have cap space, including those three. It’s always possible a team like Orlando makes a trade and create the requisite space to go after Grant.

Source: Mike Singer of the Denver Post