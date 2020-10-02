Connect with us

Sources: Hawks, Suns Pistons Interested in Jerami Grant

Basketball Insiders

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Whenever NBA free agency starts, the Nuggets are expected to have competition in retaining versatile forward Jerami Grant.

At least three other teams are expected to have interest in luring Grant from the Nuggets, according to two league sources.

Those three teams are the Atlanta Hawks, the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons. Only a handful of teams will have cap space, including those three. It’s always possible a team like Orlando makes a trade and create the requisite space to go after Grant.

Source: Mike Singer of the Denver Post

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: Goran Dragic Suffers Torn Left Plantar Fascia, Not Ruled Out for NBA Finals

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Miami’s Goran Dragic has suffered a plantar tear of left foot, source tells ESPN.


Dragic has been able to put pressure on his left foot and hasn’t ruled out returning to play in the NBA Finals, source tells ESPN.


Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Doc Rivers to Meet with 76ers

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Former Clippers coach Doc Rivers will meet with the 76ers in the Philadelphia area, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Victor Oladipo ‘looking to move on’ from Pacers

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Then there are the other members of the Best Five. [Gordon] Hayward won’t be opting out of his contract unless he has a long-term extension in place, which will be hard for a 30-year-old with a concerning injury history. Indiana is still home for the Haywards, and with Victor Oladipo looking to move on this offseason, according to sources, and Myles Turner possibly in the same boat, there could be an opportunity for Ainge to move Hayward and the abundance of draft picks in his war chest in a mutually agreeable way. Boston won’t have cap space again with three stars locked up long-term, so moving Hayward or Marcus Smart presents one of the few opportunities to get back a player making starter-caliber money.

Source: Jared Weiss of The Athletic

What’s said in here by @JaredWeissNBA about Oladipo and Turner is accurate. The 2 players most likely to be moved before next season based on my convos. 👇🏽

Source: J. Michael on Twitter

