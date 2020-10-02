Headlines
Sources: Hawks, Suns Pistons Interested in Jerami Grant
Whenever NBA free agency starts, the Nuggets are expected to have competition in retaining versatile forward Jerami Grant.
At least three other teams are expected to have interest in luring Grant from the Nuggets, according to two league sources.
Those three teams are the Atlanta Hawks, the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons. Only a handful of teams will have cap space, including those three. It’s always possible a team like Orlando makes a trade and create the requisite space to go after Grant.
Source: Mike Singer of the Denver Post
Headlines
Sources: Goran Dragic Suffers Torn Left Plantar Fascia, Not Ruled Out for NBA Finals
Miami’s Goran Dragic has suffered a plantar tear of left foot, source tells ESPN.
Miami’s Goran Dragic has suffered a plantar tear of left foot, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020
Dragic has been able to put pressure on his left foot and hasn’t ruled out returning to play in the NBA Finals, source tells ESPN.
Dragic has been able to put pressure on his left foot and hasn’t ruled out returning to play in the NBA Finals, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Ea1LeqncBL
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Doc Rivers to Meet with 76ers
Former Clippers coach Doc Rivers will meet with the 76ers in the Philadelphia area, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Former Clippers coach Doc Rivers will meet with the 76ers in the Philadelphia area, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 30, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Victor Oladipo ‘looking to move on’ from Pacers
Then there are the other members of the Best Five. [Gordon] Hayward won’t be opting out of his contract unless he has a long-term extension in place, which will be hard for a 30-year-old with a concerning injury history. Indiana is still home for the Haywards, and with Victor Oladipo looking to move on this offseason, according to sources, and Myles Turner possibly in the same boat, there could be an opportunity for Ainge to move Hayward and the abundance of draft picks in his war chest in a mutually agreeable way. Boston won’t have cap space again with three stars locked up long-term, so moving Hayward or Marcus Smart presents one of the few opportunities to get back a player making starter-caliber money.
Source: Jared Weiss of The Athletic
What’s said in here by @JaredWeissNBA about Oladipo and Turner is accurate. The 2 players most likely to be moved before next season based on my convos. 👇🏽
What’s said in here by @JaredWeissNBA about Oladipo and Turner is accurate. The 2 players most likely to be moved before next season based on my convos. 👇🏽 https://t.co/tyzj3TjZv4
— J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) September 28, 2020
Source: J. Michael on Twitter