Sources: Hawks to Waive Chandler Parsons

Basketball Insiders

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Atlanta is waiving Chandler Parsons and his expiring $25.1M contract to create roster space to complete four-team trade, league sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Timberwolves, Hawks, Rockets, Nuggets Agree to Four-Team Trade

Basketball Insiders

Published

17 hours ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

ESPN Sources: 4-team trade agreement: Houston: Robert Covington; Atlanta: Clint Capela and Nene; Minnesota: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, ATL 1st round pick via Nets; Denver: Gerald Green, Houston FRP.


Minnesota’s Keita Bates-Diop is going to Denver in deal, source tells ESPN.


Sources: Houston is also receiving Jordan Bell and a second-round draft pick.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Timberwolves, Hawks, Rockets in ‘serious discussions’ on Three-Team Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

18 hours ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Sources: Minnesota, Atlanta, Houston are in serious discussions on a deal that would send Robert Covington to Rockets and Clint Capela to the Hawks. Evan Turner and draft compensation involved in current talks to Timberwolves. Potential fourth team too.


Among the serious candidates to emerge as a new fourth team in this trade scenario, league sources tell ESPN: The Denver Nuggets. Talks with teams elsewhere are ongoing too.

Source: Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Warriors ‘moving on’ from D’Angelo Russell Trade Talks with Timberwolves

Basketball Insiders

Published

18 hours ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Golden State is moving on from D’Angelo Russell conversations with Minnesota at this juncture, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Warriors have been clear with Minnesota on price point — and Timberwolves, to this point, are not willing to meet it.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

