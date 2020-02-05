Headlines
Sources: Hawks to Waive Chandler Parsons
Atlanta is waiving Chandler Parsons and his expiring $25.1M contract to create roster space to complete four-team trade, league sources tell ESPN.
Atlanta is waiving Chandler Parsons and his expiring $25.1M contract to create roster space to complete four-team trade, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Timberwolves, Hawks, Rockets, Nuggets Agree to Four-Team Trade
ESPN Sources: 4-team trade agreement: Houston: Robert Covington; Atlanta: Clint Capela and Nene; Minnesota: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, ATL 1st round pick via Nets; Denver: Gerald Green, Houston FRP.
ESPN Sources: 4-team trade agreement: Houston: Robert Covington; Atlanta: Clint Capela and Nene; Minnesota: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, ATL 1st round pick via Nets; Denver: Gerald Green, Houston FRP.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020
Minnesota’s Keita Bates-Diop is going to Denver in deal, source tells ESPN.
Minnesota’s Keita Bates-Diop is going to Denver in deal, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020
Sources: Houston is also receiving Jordan Bell and a second-round draft pick.
Sources: Houston is also receiving Jordan Bell and a second-round draft pick. https://t.co/3YpbhniEYP
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Timberwolves, Hawks, Rockets in ‘serious discussions’ on Three-Team Deal
Sources: Minnesota, Atlanta, Houston are in serious discussions on a deal that would send Robert Covington to Rockets and Clint Capela to the Hawks. Evan Turner and draft compensation involved in current talks to Timberwolves. Potential fourth team too.
Sources: Minnesota, Atlanta, Houston are in serious discussions on a deal that would send Robert Covington to Rockets and Clint Capela to the Hawks. Evan Turner and draft compensation involved in current talks to Timberwolves. Potential fourth team too.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020
Among the serious candidates to emerge as a new fourth team in this trade scenario, league sources tell ESPN: The Denver Nuggets. Talks with teams elsewhere are ongoing too.
Among the serious candidates to emerge as a new fourth team in this trade scenario, league sources tell ESPN: The Denver Nuggets. Talks with teams elsewhere are ongoing too. https://t.co/77s2keXl9a
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020
Source: Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Warriors ‘moving on’ from D’Angelo Russell Trade Talks with Timberwolves
Golden State is moving on from D’Angelo Russell conversations with Minnesota at this juncture, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Warriors have been clear with Minnesota on price point — and Timberwolves, to this point, are not willing to meet it.
Golden State is moving on from D’Angelo Russell conversations with Minnesota at this juncture, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Warriors have been clear with Minnesota on price point — and Timberwolves, to this point, are not willing to meet it.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter