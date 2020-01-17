Headlines
Sources: Hawks Trade Allen Crabbe to Timberwolves for Jeff Teague
Atlanta has traded guard Allen Crabbe to Minnesota for PG Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham, league sources tell ESPN. Hawks get a backup for Trae Young.
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Robert Covington
Rival teams also say the market for forward Robert Covington has been heating up over recent days. Covington has become a coveted player, with his defensive prowess and outside shooting an ideal fit for most teams in the playoff hunt. Houston, Dallas and Philadelphia are among the teams that have expressed interest in him, but Minnesota is expected to drive a hard bargain, league sources said.
Sources: Hawks No Longer Pursuing Andre Drummond, Interested in Steven Adams
The Atlanta Hawks are no longer engaging with the Detroit Pistons on a trade that would have landed them All-Star big man Andre Drummond, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
If the Hawks don’t address their center need by the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Drummond is expected to be one of their top targets in free agency, sources said.
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams is also on the Hawks’ radar and talks could potentially pick up steam as the deadline looms, sources said.
David Griffin: Zion Williamson Expected to Debut Jan. 22
Griffin: the anticipation is for Zion’s debut to be home on the 22nd.
